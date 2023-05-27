The North American president expects progress in the negotiations still on this 6th (May 26); US may default by June 5

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (May 26, 2023) that he is “hopeful” that a deal is close to raising the US government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. The statement came after the Treasury Department warned that the US could reach default by June 5. The information is from The Wall Street Journal.

Biden said talks are on “very close” to reach an agreement and expects a breakthrough still on this 6th (May 26). “Hopefully we have some clear evidence tonight before the clock strikes 12 that we have an agreement.”said the president as he left the White House.

The Secretary of the Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, said this Friday (May 26, 2023) that the US may run out of money to pay its bills if Congress does not act by June 5.

“Based on the most recent data available, we now estimate that the Treasury will not have sufficient resources to meet government obligations if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt limit by June 5th.”.

Yellen also reported that the Treasury Department is currently using extraordinary measures to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.