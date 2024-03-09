Final debate between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, before the 2020 elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM BOURG / POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Friday (8) that he would not rule out participating in debates with his likely opponent in November's presidential elections, former president Donald Trump, and stated that this “will depend on his behavior” .

Biden made this statement in regards to Trump's challenge to debate him “anytime, wherever, anywhere.”

It is very likely that Biden, from the Democratic Party, and Trump, from the Republican Party, will be their parties' candidates in the November elections, repeating the 2020 duel.

The two debated twice during the election campaign four years ago.

With the most votes in the Republican primaries, and now without opponents for the presidency within his party, Trump wrote on social media that “it is important for the good of the United States” that the two can debate this year on “issues that are vital to the USA and for the American people.”

The disposition contrasts with what he showed during the Republican primaries, in which he refused to participate in debates, already seeing himself as the winner of the internal dispute.

Historically, it is customary in US presidential campaigns for candidates to confront their proposals in three debates. This year's events are scheduled for September 16th in San Marcos (Texas), October 1st in Petersburg (Virginia) and October 9th in Salt Lake City (Utah).