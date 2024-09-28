US President reaffirms support for Israel’s “right” to self-defense, but calls for de-escalation in Middle East conflicts

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenstated that the death of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday (September 27, 2024), is a “measure of justice for his many victims”including US citizens. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli attack in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

In statement by the White House, the president reaffirmed US support for “right” of Israel to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and others “Iran-backed terrorist groups”. At the same time, the North American called for a de-escalation of conflicts throughout the Middle East region.

“Our ultimate goal is to de-escalate conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic initiatives”declared Biden.

“In Gaza, we have been seeking a UN Security Council-backed agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. In Lebanon, we are working on an agreement that will allow people to safely return to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon.”.

ATTACKS ON LEBANON

In addition to Nasrallah, Israel stated that other leaders of the extremist group died in the offensive carried out on Friday (September 27). Among them, Muhammad Ali Ismail, commander of the Hezbollah Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail.

In a statement issued this Saturday (September 28), Hamas expressed “condolences and solidarity with the brothers of Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon” and said that the death of Nasrallah “only strengthens resistance”.

“We are confident that this crime and all the crimes and murders of the occupation [israelense] will only increase the determination of the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, strengthening their courage, firmness and pride in continuing on the path of the martyrs, honoring their sacrifices and following in their footsteps, until victory and the defeat of the occupation”, declared the group.

Israel continues its offensive against targets in Lebanon this Saturday (September 28). Node Telegramthe military claimed to have attacked more than 140 locations linked to the extremist group since Friday night (September 27).

According to the IDF, these targets include buildings in which weapons were stored, weapons production facilities and the group’s infrastructure sites, “some built under residential buildings in the Beirut area”.

Infographic released by the IDF shows that Hezbollah’s main leaders were “eliminated” by the Israelis.