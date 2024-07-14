Sunday, July 14, 2024, 8:25 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

US President Joe Biden sent a message to Americans yesterday following the attack on Donald Trump to remind them that “an assassination attempt goes against everything we stand for” in the White House.

After thanking God for saving his rival from the attack, he also extended his condolences to the family of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was also shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged assassin of the attempted assassination shot down by security forces.

He revealed that as soon as he learned of the attack suffered by Trump at the Pennsylvania rally, he contacted him to convey his support through a “short but very pleasant” conversation.

He declined to go into further details of the investigation into the attempted murder and warned of the danger of “making unfounded assumptions about Crooks’ motivations and political ties.”