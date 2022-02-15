Biden added that the beginning of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border, as announced by Moscow, “would be a positive thing,” but he realized: “We have not yet verified” that this was implemented.

He stressed that these forces, whose number is estimated at “more than 150,000”, are still “in a threatening situation.”

The US president warned that Western sanctions against Russia were “ready” if it launched an attack on Ukraine.

He explained that these “severe” sanctions, in particular, would put “pressure on their largest and most important financial institutions and on major industries.”

Biden reiterated that Nord Stream 2 would never operate to transport gas between Russia and Germany in the event of a Russian attack.

And he expressed “willingness to respond” to any kind of attack on the United States or its allies, including especially cyber attacks.