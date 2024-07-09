Biden: Ukraine Can Stop Russia With Full NATO Support

US President Joe Biden said Ukraine could “stop” Russia with the full support of NATO. He made this statement at the alliance’s summit in Washington, writes RIA News.

“Let no one doubt: Ukraine can and will stop [президента России Владимира] Putin, especially with our full and collective support,” the head of state assured.

He also warned that Moscow “won’t stop at Ukraine” if it wins the conflict, an outcome that Biden believes would put Europe at risk.