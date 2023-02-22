Biden said the West does not seek to attack or destroy Russia

US President Joe Biden said that Washington and the European Union (EU) do not seek war or the destruction of Russia. His words lead RIA News.

The US and European countries do not seek to establish control over Russia or destroy it. The West did not plan to attack Russia Joe BidenPresident of the United States

The politician announced this during a speech in Warsaw.

The head of the United States also during his speech stressed the cohesion of NATO in support of Ukraine. He urged not to doubt the stability of such a position. In addition, Biden expressed confidence that the alliance would not be divided.

Moscow criticized Biden’s speech

The speech of the American leader was commented by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova. She reacted to the president’s appeal to the Russians, who said that NATO and the West of Russia are not an enemy. The politician recalled the existence of the word “foe”, which, in her opinion, is worse than “enemy”.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also spoke about Biden’s speech. He found it rather dull. In addition, the senator added, Moscow will not be able to be fooled by assurances about the West’s unwillingness to attack Russia, since it “knows the value of their words and promises.”

In turn, the head of the Constitutional Committee of the Federation Council Andrey Klishas called Biden the leader of a state with neo-Nazi ideology, who told Russophobes how the United States values ​​freedom and human rights.

Related materials:

The President of the United States secretly visited Kyiv

The American leader arrived in the Ukrainian capital on February 20 for an unannounced visit. It is specified that the secrecy was observed for security reasons, the politician left Washington without warning.

In Kiev, Biden met with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and pledged further support, including a new $500 million military aid package.

It is noted that Washington intends to transfer to Kyiv HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, ammunition, air defense (AD), anti-tank systems and other weapons.

Reaction to Biden’s trip to Kyiv

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis commented on the US President’s visit to Kyiv, calling it staged. He stated that this visit did not bring any benefit to Ukraine. The lieutenant colonel explained that Washington already plans to hand over everything Kyiv asks for.

Related materials:

Political scientist Alexander Asafov suggested that Biden’s decision to travel to Kyiv was spontaneous. According to him, the sole purpose of this visit is to strengthen the message from the Munich Conference. Asafov also stressed that the secrecy of the politician’s plan was caused by fears due to possible disapproval and intense discussions even from associates.

However, despite all the confidentiality of the trip, the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, said that Moscow had been made aware of Biden’s upcoming visit to Kyiv. He pointed out that the Russian side did not give any guarantees of the president’s security.