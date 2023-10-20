Biden: Washington has no desire to fight with Russia

The United States does not seek a military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine. About it stated US President Joe Biden.

“We do not seek to have American troops fight in Russia or against Russia,” he said. At the same time, the head of the White House noted that if Russia attacked an American NATO ally, the United States would “defend every inch of NATO.” He stressed that Washington would not want such a development of events.

At the same time, Biden added that Washington does not intend to stop providing assistance to Kyiv. In his opinion, providing military assistance to Ukraine is vital for American security.

Earlier, National Security Adviser to the American President Jake Sullivan said that the United States does not intend to abandon the fundamental principles of not getting drawn into a war with Moscow and not providing Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russia.