US President Joe Biden said there was no evidence of Russia’s involvement in the hacker attack on the operator of the Colonial Pipeline. His words lead RIA News…

“So far, there is no data from our intelligence workers for Russia to participate in this,” the American leader said. Biden also said that the United States will fight ransomware viruses and intend to coordinate the efforts of the international community in this matter.

The head of the White House concluded that transnational criminal elements, and not a specific state, were behind the cyberattack. Criminals, according to the president, often use global networks to launder money, and what happened to the Colonial Pipeline is a criminal act.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended.