Biden: G20 members reach ‘reasonable agreement’ on peace in Ukraine

There was “sufficient agreement” among participants at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit on a “just” peace in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said. The press conference can be streamed on Youtube-White House channel.

According to him, the summit participants reached agreement on the “need for a just and sustainable peace,” which is based on the principles of the UN Charter, as well as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction with part of the final declaration of the G20 summit regarding the Ukrainian crisis, since it does not contain anti-Russian language that is favorable to Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, said that the G20 is not the platform where a diplomatic breakthrough can be achieved in resolving the situation in Ukraine.

It took the G20 countries more than 150 hours of negotiations to agree on the language on the conflict in Ukraine in the text of the final summit declaration. The negotiations showed wide divisions between the G7 countries, as well as Russia and China.