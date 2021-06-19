Total clash between the American Catholic bishops and Joe Biden. With an overwhelming majority (168 yes and 55 no) the US Bishops’ Conference, the Usccb, approved a formal document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” which it could prevent the head of the White House and other Catholic politicians in favor of the right to abortion from taking Communion. Six bishops abstained. Commenting hotly, the president said that “this is a private matter”, he expressed “doubts” as to whether the ban could be approved, but he postponed the trial “to Monday – he said – when I read the document. “.

American bishops deny Biden communion (and pro-abortion politicians)

The question of the communion of Catholic politicians who do not oppose abortion has long divided the American episcopate, but has become more heated since Biden, a practicing Catholic who goes to mass and communicates every Sunday, was elected president. Last May the Vatican warned the American bishops that the definition of procedures for Catholic politicians risks being divisive and should only be pursued if it leads to greater unity. In support of his exhortation, the Vatican also cited a 2002 document signed by Pope John Paul II and the then prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the future Pope Benedict XVI.

Communion denied, clash between the American bishops and the Vatican

“Our credibility is at stake … the eyes of the country are on us. If we do not act courageously, clearly and firmly on this central Catholic value, how can we expect to be taken seriously in other matters?” He said. speaking of abortion, the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, in favor of approving the document. The archbishop of San Diego, Robert McElroy, who warned of the risk of politicization of the Eucharist, was clearly opposed. “The Eucharist risks becoming an instrument in a fierce partisan clash … once the exclusion on a political basis is legitimized … we will have invited political animosity into the heart of the celebration of the Eucharist”, he stressed. Cardinal Wilton Gregory said priests in his Washington DC archdiocese will never deny Biden communion and urged caution. “The choice before us is whether to follow the path of unity or to go towards a document that will not lead to unity, rather it will damage it,” he said.