Under enormous pressure from Democrats to step aside in the electoral race, and with considerable scrutiny on his person, US President Joe Biden proclaimed on Friday, in a defiant tone, that he will continue his re-election bid. In fact, he assured that he will once again win the most votes in the elections. “I will beat Trump again,” he stated categorically. In fact, in a previous interview, he indicated that “the Lord Almighty” could persuade him to abandon the presidential candidacy.

Every Biden speech is measured to the millimeter, every detail is looked at. And this Friday, in Madison, Wisconsin, one of the most important states, he gave an energetic speech lasting almost 20 minutes. In it, he made it clear that he sees himself as the favorite, that he will beat Trump in the elections. His supporters took up the gauntlet and chanted: “Go, Joe, go.”

In this scenario, the US president dismissed all the concerns that have been raised about his age and health. And he went on the counterattack. In fact, he took a shot at Trump and picked up his already popular phrase from last week’s debate, saying that Trump “has the morals of an alley cat.” “Trump is a convicted felon… Donald Trump is not just a convicted felon: he is a crime wave in one man,” he said to the cheers of the crowd.

The speech stood in stark contrast to the president’s performance during last week’s debate, in which he rambled at times and had some difficulty articulating his thoughts. The Wisconsin speech, which was very different in tone, marked a “new Biden” — more energetic, more defiant, more determined and more combative, a product of the new campaign strategy aimed at exposing the president more to the public.

Accidental tripping



Still, Biden did stumble a few times with his words, saying, “I’m staying in the race, … I’ll beat him again in 2020,” he said, before correcting himself a few seconds later, saying, “And by the way, we’ll do it again in 2024.”

The president has ridiculed his challenger numerous times. He looked back and recalled a 2019 comment referring to the Fourth of July. Back then, Trump said that Revolutionary War troops “took over the airports” from the British. “He’s a stable genius,” Biden said, mocking how the billionaire often characterizes himself.

Biden bluntly attacked his opponent’s actions and comments regarding the attack on the Capitol, saying that “you cannot be pro-insurrection and pro-American at the same time,” adding: “This is very serious. You cannot profess love for your country only when you win.” The president emphasized the importance of the president’s character, decency and integrity, in contrast to his electoral rival’s incitement to violence and hatred.

The president closed the rally with a call for optimism, and highlighted the values ​​of decency and honorability of the national character, with an exhortation to unite to win the elections and exile Trump.

Exhaustion and feeling sick



In an interview with ABC News on Friday night, Biden blamed “exhaustion and feeling sick” for his poor debate performance, saying there was no cause for concern about any more serious condition.

In his first appearance before the media since the disastrous debate, Biden dismissed concerns about his performance, saying he simply had a “bad night.”

Pressed by Stephanopoulos on whether he would consider calls from Democratic officials to drop out of the race, Joe Biden insisted that only “the Lord Almighty” could persuade him to abandon the presidential bid.

Much more relaxed than during the debate and sporting a healthy tan, the president spoke without making the mistakes or stumbles of last week’s debate, and although he rambled a bit in some of his answers, he did not lose the thread or seem confused.

During the interview, Biden repeatedly defended his White House record, listing a laundry list of accomplishments, and dismissed his low approval ratings in polls, suggesting they were inaccurate and did not match the internal polls his campaign runs. “I don’t think anyone is more qualified to be president and win this race than I am,” he said flatly.

In response to questions about whether he was feeling fit or whether he had made more mistakes in recent months, Biden said he was subject to continuous medical examinations and had doctors following him everywhere, who would not hesitate to tell him if there was any problem.

When the host persisted, Biden refused to commit to an independent cognitive evaluation. Still, the interview did not fully resolve concerns about Biden’s candidacy. The president discussed his conversations with Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and Jim Clyburn and said he has their support to stay in the race. He also declined to answer repeated “hypothetical” questions about potential calls to withdraw.

As President Biden tries to get his re-election campaign back on track, pressure is mounting among Democrats to drop out of the race, including four members of Congress, and a report on Friday revealed that Democratic Senator Mark Warner is in talks with other senators to call for his withdrawal.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, for her part, offered a brutally frank assessment this week of Biden’s chances of returning to the White House for another four years.

The debate disaster has drastically shifted electoral attention to Biden, who is now at the center of the news, stealing the initiative from Trump, who until now had been consuming all the oxygen in this election.

Also, the Supreme Court’s decision this week to grant Trump immunity, and his association with “Project 2025,” the ultraconservative plan to dismantle and reorganize the government on an authoritarian model, have increased the concern of many voters who until now had not paid much attention to the elections.