US President Joe Biden claimed this Monday (26) that neither the West nor NATO were involved in the attempted uprising led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russian military and political leadership.

In his first public statements on the subject, Biden said in a speech at the White House that he was following the events “hour by hour” with his national security team and that he spoke with allies by videoconference to make sure that President Vladimir Putin did not would blame for the incident.

“It is crucial that we are coordinated in our response and what we do to anticipate. We agree to ensure that we do not give Putin any pretext to blame the West or NATO,” the US president said.

Over the weekend, Biden spoke by phone with officials in France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss the situation in Russia.

“We made it clear that we were not involved, we have nothing to do with this, this was part of a struggle within the Russian system,” he added.

Likewise, Biden spoke on Sunday (25) with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and announced that he will also be able to speak with him this Monday to “ensure” that both have the same position on the subject.

“I told him that no matter what happens in Russia, we, the US, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden said.

In addition, he commented that he will continue to contact allied countries to assess the implications of the incident and stressed that “it is too early” to reach a conclusion. “It remains to be seen what the outcome of all this will be,” he pondered.

Russia investigates possible Western participation

The Russian government, for its part, said it was investigating whether Western intelligence services were involved in the Wagner rebellion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed on Monday.

In an interview with the television channel RT, Lavrov declared that Russia “has structures for this purpose and I assure you that they are already dedicated to this”. The head of Russian diplomacy argued that US intelligence services expected the mutiny to be successful.

“I saw how they were reporting events in Russia. CNN in particular, as I recall, reported that US intelligence knew several days before the riot preparations but decided not to tell anyone, apparently hoping the rebellion would succeed,” he stated.

However, he commented that this Sunday the American ambassador, Lynne Tracy, “transmitted signals” to the Russian representatives “which reinforced, above all, that the US is not involved [na rebelião]that she was confident that nuclear weapons were fine and that American diplomats were unaffected.”

In addition, he noted that the American ambassador “emphasized in a special way that the US assumes that everything that happened is an internal matter of Russia”.

The head of the Wagner Group claimed on Monday, in his first statements after the failed mutiny, that he was only seeking to save the mercenary company from disappearance and not to change power in Russia.