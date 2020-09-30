Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has ridiculed incumbent President Donald Trump for suggesting that he needed clues in the debate or using illegal substances.

“Debate tonight, so I stock up on headphones and performance enhancing agents,” Biden wrote in Twitter Wednesday, September 30th, and attached a photo with headphones and a package of ice cream to the post.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Trump revealed on September 28 that Biden had refused to take a drug test ahead of the debate. Where did he get this information, the American leader did not specify.

Earlier, the head of the White House has repeatedly stated the need for him and Biden to undergo a drug test before or after the debate. As the politician explains, there is information that his competitor is taking medications that help to activate thought processes.

According to the President of the United States, Biden’s previous performances in the debates were “record-breaking uneven.” He suggested that drugs might have caused the difference.

The first debate between Trump and Biden kicked off in Cleveland on Wednesday at 4:00 am Moscow time.