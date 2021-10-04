Biden reverses Trump’s measure on abortion referral

US President has again allowed clinics that receive federal funds to make referrals for abortions| Photo: EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS

US President Joe Biden reversed on Monday (4) a measure by his predecessor, Donald Trump, which prohibits family planning clinics that receive federal funds from referring women to services that perform abortions. The change will take effect on November 8th.

Title X is a federal program that allocates more than $250 million a year to family planning clinics. Although the rule prohibits federal funds from being used to perform abortions, until the Obama administration, these clinics could refer women seeking abortions to a provider – which was banned in 2019, under Trump’s administration.