Biden and Netanyahu in a meeting in Tel Aviv, in October last year, after the Hamas attacks | Photo: EFE/Miriam Alster

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stated this Friday (16) that he had spoken “exhaustively” in recent days with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, where he asked him to agree to a “ceasefire temporary” that could free hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas who are still held in the Gaza Strip.

“I have spoken extensively with the Prime Minister of Israel over the last few days, almost an hour at a time. And I have argued with him that I am very convinced that there must be a temporary ceasefire to free the hostages. I still have hope that this can be achieved”, he told reporters during a press conference at the White House.

Biden, who vehemently defended Israel's right to defend itself after the attack carried out by Palestinian terrorists on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, has increasingly shown in public that he is at odds with Netanyahu over the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

In recent days, in fact, the American broadcaster NBC News stated that the Democrat was insulting the Israeli prime minister behind his back using words such as “asshole” (“asshole” or “idiot”).

The two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday (15) and, in that call, Biden again asked Netanyahu not to proceed with a ground invasion of Rafah without a “credible and executable plan” to protect Palestinian civilians, according to the White House .

It was the second time in less than a week that Biden spoke to Netanyahu about military operations against the city of Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinian civilians are huddled together. (With EFE Agency)