Biden assured sponsors that he would be a presidential candidate

US President Joe Biden assured campaign sponsors in a phone call that he would be the Democratic nominee and also revealed his strategy for the next debate with his rival Donald Trump, reports TASS citing the White House press pool.

“The Democratic Party has spoken. I am the Democratic candidate. And I will be the party’s candidate… I am not going anywhere. I am in this to the end. And I will win,” he said.

Biden said his strategy for the next debate will be four words: “Attack, attack, attack, attack.”

Earlier, the American president declared his indifference to the opinion of major sponsors of his election campaign, who are calling on the head of state to leave the race. He called such calls an attempt by the elites to push him out and added that he was disappointed in the behavior of the top of the US Democratic Party. The president also noted that in his campaign he is counting on the support of the “average” voter.