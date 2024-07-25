US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had withdrawn from the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump due to concerns about the country’s future, in his first public comments since his surprise announcement that he was abandoning his bid for re-election.

In a speech from the Oval Office, Biden said: “I appreciate this office… but my love for my country is greater.”

“I have decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation… This is the best way to unite our nation,” he added.

He said he was withdrawing from the race to help heal the wounds of the Democratic Party and unite Democrats around the goal of winning.

“Nothing can stand in the way of saving our democracy. Not even personal ambition,” he added.

It was his first extended public remarks since he bowed to pressure from Democrats and announced on social media Sunday that he had decided not to run for re-election on Nov. 5.

Biden stressed that he will focus on his work as president during the remaining six months of his term.