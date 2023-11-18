Biden added, in an opinion article published by the Washington Post, that the United States is ready to issue a visa ban on “extremists” who attack civilians in the West Bank, according to Reuters.

He pointed out that he stressed to Israeli leaders “the necessity of stopping extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and holding the perpetrators of violence accountable.”

The US President continued, saying: “Gaza and the West Bank must be unified under one governing structure, which is a renewed Palestinian authority.”

He stressed the need for the international community to establish a “reconstruction mechanism to meet the needs of the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner.”

He explained that Israel must maintain its “comprehensive military responsibility” for Gaza “for the foreseeable future.”

He concluded by saying: “There must be no forced displacement of civilians from the Gaza Strip.”

The war, which has entered its seventh week, broke out after a Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel, in which the movement’s fighters killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped about 240 men, women and children, according to the Israeli authorities.

On the other hand, more than 11,400 Palestinians were killed in the war, two-thirds of whom were women and minors, according to the Palestinian health authorities.

Another 2,700 were reported missing, believed to be buried under the rubble.

The United Nations has warned that Gaza’s population of 2.3 million is suffering from severe food and water shortages, but it is not yet clear when the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will be able to resume the delivery of aid that was suspended on Friday.