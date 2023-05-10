President Biden called a possible default devastating to the US economy

US President Joe Biden suggested the consequences of a possible default in the country. His words lead RIA News.

Following a meeting with Congressional leaders, Biden revealed the consequences of a possible default in the United States and said that if negotiations to raise the national debt ceiling fail, the crisis will be devastating for the country’s economy. He expressed confidence that the leader of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, understands this.

“I don’t know what McCarthy, Speaker McCarthy is thinking. I think he can see better. And I think he knows that a default will be devastating,” the politician said.

In the same speech, Biden called for avoiding a US default. According to him, the leaders of the Congress share this point of view and intend to further discuss the situation.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimated the timing of the default in the country. According to her, Washington’s money will run out in early June. “There is a chance that this will happen on June 1st. Of course, there is significant uncertainty,” the minister said. Prior to this, Yellen warned that the Treasury was running out of ways to prevent default in the US.