Joe Biden went back to talking about the risk of a shift towards the extreme right of some NATO countries and cited Italy, Spain and Hungary as examples. «Putin wanted to divide NATO. And look what happened on the eastern flank of the Alliance. Poland resists, but what about Hungary? And look what happened recently in Spain and Italy, ”the president said at a fundraiser for Democrats in Los Angeles. The statements date back to Thursday but have circulated now after the diplomatic incident with Pakistan, defined by Biden, on the same occasion, “one of the most dangerous countries in the world”.