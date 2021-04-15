Joe Biden was not kidding when he personally called Vladimir Putin in the first days of his presidency to warn him that he would take a toll on everything Donald Trump let go. The communication was repeated last Friday, also at the initiative of the US president, who “made it clear that he will act firmly in defense of his national interests to respond to Russian actions, such as cyber intrusions and electoral interference,” he compiled. the White House.

The notice materialized this Thursday with a battery of sanctions that target 32 ​​individuals and entities whom it accuses of having carried out the orders of the Moscow Government of trying to influence the presidential elections of last November – in favor of Trump, without success. , according to US intelligence – and delegitimize the process, in addition to “other acts of misinformation and interference.”

The list of grievances goes on. The Biden Administration, which claims to act as a bloc “with the transatlantic community,” has taken up the defense of Ukraine in its struggle to denounce the annexation of Crimea and other borders eroded by Russia. As Obama’s vice president, he was directly involved in rebuilding Ukraine after the Dignity Revolution, for which some blame the United States for forcing a trade rapprochement movement towards the European Union. For Biden, Ukraine is personal, not because it almost costs Trump the ‘impeachment’, but because he dedicated a good part of his efforts in the White House, where the electorate has given him a second chance to finish tasks like this or the from Afghanistan.

Even more personal is the accusation that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers. The president who lost his first-born son five years ago after serving in Iraq visited Arlington Cemetery Wednesday to pay tribute to those who died in that war. Solemnly in front of one of the white crosses that symbolize every life lost, Biden admitted in dismay that he could not visit that section without remembering his son Beau, whom he seemed to silently promise to collect the debt of honor against his comrades.

However, the White House was very careful on Thursday not to take for granted the accusation that Russia encouraged the Taliban attacks, which it describes as “reports”, thus leaving the door open for new sanctions. “Given the sensitivity of this matter, which involves the security of our forces, it is being handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels,” he added.

“Malicious activity”



It is clearer to him with the “malicious activity” of the Russian intelligence services, which he blames “with a high degree of confidence” for having carried out the cyberattacks that last year used the platform of the IT company SolarWind to steal information highly sensitive of at least 16,000 computers around the world. Among the affected clients were nine government agencies and a hundred private firms. The Pentagon, the White House, the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security were invaded by Russian hackers that Washington cites for the first time as Cozy Bear, The Dukes and APT 29.

In retaliation, it sanctions six Russian companies that provide technological support to the Kremlin’s cyber program, expels a dozen diplomats and prohibits American financial companies from buying bonds of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in the primary market, which brought down the ruble 1%.

Paradoxically, the White House leaves the door open for a personal meeting between Biden and Putin in the style of the Helsinki summit that Trump starred in 2018, arguing that he wants “a stable and predictable relationship” with Russia. Moscow has not bought into Biden’s traditional carrot-and-stick policy. The Kremlin calls US actions “illegal” and promises reciprocity, belittling the importance of the sanctions which, it says, will not affect Russian debt because 80% is in national hands. “We are willing to talk about certain things, but what is certain is that we will not be able to have a strong relationship as long as they continue to take these malicious steps,” complained spokesman Dimitry Peskov.