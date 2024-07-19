US President Joe Biden renewed his candidacy for the presidential race against former President Donald Trump in the elections scheduled for next November.

“I look forward to returning to the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat posed by Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden had been in isolation for the past few days, forcing him to suspend his campaign activities, due to mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The US president criticized his Republican rival, describing him as having a “dark vision” of America.

He announced that he looks forward to returning to the campaign trail next week and winning the presidential race.

“Donald Trump’s bleak vision of the future does not reflect who we are as Americans,” Biden said in a statement following the Republican National Convention. “Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box.”

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, told MSNBC in an interview that the US president is “definitely” staying in the race for the White House.

“He will definitely participate in it,” she added.

“Joe Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump,” Dillon said.

“The president is the leader of our campaign and the country,” she said, adding, “It is clear… that he is the best person to take on Donald Trump.”

“You’ve heard it directly from the president over and over again: He’s running to win, he’s our candidate and he’s going to be our president for a second term,” she said.