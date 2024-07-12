US President Joe Biden resumes his election campaign today, Friday, to support his candidacy for a second presidential term, despite calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

The 81-year-old president will deliver a speech in the rust belt city of Detroit, Michigan, where he is expected to intensify his attacks on his rival, Donald Trump, especially since the Democrats have no choice but to win this swing state in the November elections.

Despite calls to withdraw, Biden received support on Friday from Democratic Representative James Clyburn, a prominent figure in Congress, who said Biden should complete his presidential race to win a second term after a press conference on Thursday.

“I’m all for it. I’m going with Biden no matter what direction he takes,” Clyburn said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Clyburn, 83, is widely respected among African Americans, whose support is essential to Biden’s campaign this year.

Biden stressed, in a press conference yesterday, Thursday, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, that he will run again and will win after his performance in the first presidential debate against Trump two weeks ago.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he met with Biden late Thursday, as the number of members of Congress calling on the president to withdraw rose to 20.

Jeffries said he and Biden “expressed broad wisdom, honest perspectives and conclusions about the path forward,” but did not elaborate.

The president has faced a steady stream of calls among Democrats to abandon his 2024 bid since a June 27 debate in which Biden appeared tired.

But Biden insisted he could convince voters to support him even though most polls show him trailing Trump, who has been convicted of a felony.

– “Most qualified”

The Detroit rally marks Biden’s fourth visit this year to a region that is part of the industrial “blue wall” along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states that were key to his 2020 victory over rival Trump.

Biden’s speech will focus on “Project 2025,” a 900-page vision by conservatives to change the US government during a second Trump term if he wins, but the project has drawn so much criticism that the former president, 78, has disavowed it.

Biden considered himself “the most qualified person to run for president,” rejecting calls to step down before the November 5 election.