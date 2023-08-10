Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

US President Biden has launched a new round in the conflict with China: He restricted investments in critical segments of China’s high-tech sector. Beijing is already considering countermeasures.

Washington/Munich – US President Joe Biden once again targeted China on Thursday night. He signed an executive order authorizing the US Treasury Secretary to ban or limit investments by American firms in Chinese companies in three of China’s high-tech sectors. The White House declared the decree a “national emergency” in a letter to the US Congress. It is necessary to counter the threat of “advancements in sensitive technologies and products from countries of concern”. These advances are critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance or cyber-enabled capabilities of these countries. Biden made it clear who this assessment was aimed at: Only China was mentioned by name in the statement.

According to US officials, it is a national security measure. Slated to come into force in 2024, it is likely to heighten tensions between the two great powers again – and this at a time when the two states were actually keen to get back to talking to each other. In recent weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Climate Commissioner John Kerry have been in Beijing to resume frozen dialogue formats.

China rejects US decree as “technical bullying”.

So it is hardly a surprise that China rejected the decree in no uncertain terms. “This is blatant economic coercion and technical bullying,” said a State Department spokesman on Thursday. The decree undermines the international economic and trade order. “This is de-globalization and an attempt to force China out of the market.” The spokesman used “economic coercion” a phrase that the US otherwise regularly applies to China. China will monitor the situation closely and “resolutely defend its own rights and interests,” it said.

The sectors affected by the decree are semiconductors and microelectronics, systems for artificial intelligence and quantum information technologies. The latter enable the calculation of algorithms that are too complex for today’s computers. US investments in these sectors of the People’s Republic may in future be examined and, if necessary, banned. There should also be a reporting obligation for some investments.

The measures that have been discussed for a long time are narrowly focused in order not to endanger the flow of investments in the USA, emphasized government members such as Yellen and Trade Minister Gina Raimondo in advance. The new rules are only intended to affect future investments and will not apply retrospectively.

A government official told reporters that he recently contacted China’s Ambassador Xie Feng to explain the “small yard, high fence” approach to the restrictions now in place. It is only about a small number of critical technologies that could be used both civilly and militarily. China’s Commerce Ministry, on the other hand, said the US restrictions were aimed at “decoupling and separating supply chains under the guise of eliminating national risks.”

US investment continues to flow to China

China still attracts billions in investment from the US each year, albeit less than in the past. Risk consultancy Rhodium Group estimates that US direct investment in China, which averaged $14 billion a year from 2005 to 2018, has since settled at around $10 billion a year. Investments in the three high-tech segments mentioned are “very, very small”, quoted the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post Taylor Loeb of consultancy Trivium China.

But it’s not about money anyway, said a US government official. They want to prevent China from acquiring knowledge about the most advanced technologies and then using it to advance military modernization – and thus undermine US national security: “China doesn’t need our money. What they don’t have is the knowledge.”

The mood in the US is clear. Biden Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer praised the decree, saying, “For too long, American money has helped fuel the rise of the Chinese military.” Republicans said the decree doesn’t go far enough,

The USA wants to implement the restrictions with allies

Joe Biden generally continues the hard line against China from his predecessor Donald Trump. So he left the punitive tariffs against China in force, with which Trump had started the trade dispute between the two countries. Biden also initiated large-scale investments at home in the US to make America’s supply chains more independent – especially from China. And in October 2022, Washington imposed export restrictions to block China from accessing US technologies in the semiconductor sector.

The government now wants to work closely with US allies and partners in drawing up the restrictions, it said. So Washington is likely to approach the EU in the near future and encourage participation in the measures. According to the US official, Brussels and the UK are open to it. The USA should definitely put pressure on this. The few critics of the measures fear damage to the economy, especially if they go it alone.