US President Joe Biden imposed restrictions on entry into the country from India due to a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus there. This is reported on website White House.

The new rules will take effect on Tuesday, May 4th. They will not affect Americans returning home. As the Associated Press clarifies, the travel ban will affect most foreigners who have visited India in the past 14 days, except for permanent residents, family members of Americans and some other categories. The decision to impose the restrictions was made on the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Biden said in a statement.

By data Johns Hopkins Research University, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 150 million. The leader in the number of infections remains the United States, where more than 32 million cases have been recorded. India ranks second in the ranking with 18 million infected. It is followed by Brazil, where more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus.