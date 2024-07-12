Biden joked at a campaign event that he was only 41 years old

US President Joe Biden, 81, has laughed off concerns about his inability to serve a second term if he wins the upcoming election, reports RIA News.

During a campaign event in Michigan, the politician said he was 40 years younger. “I’m only 41,” Biden said, adding that he still had a lot to do.

The head of state explained that he was participating in the elections to “finish what he started.” “I am convinced that people need to be given a chance. Give people a chance, no guarantees, just a chance. And that is what we did,” he noted.

Earlier it became known that the majority of Americans (80 percent) consider Biden too old to lead the country.

In July 2023, producer and presidential campaign consultant Jeffrey Katzenberg called the politician’s age his superpower in the upcoming election race.