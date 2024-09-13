Biden says he doesn’t think much of Putin after his comments on strikes against Russia
US President Joe Biden has commented on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s warning about the consequences of lifting the ban on Ukraine’s strikes with Western weapons against Russia. His words are quoted RIA Novosti.
“I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin,” the American leader said, answering journalists’ questions about the Russian leader’s warning.
