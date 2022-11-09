The tsunami trumpist has not arrived. The United States has experienced momentous elections in which much more was at stake than the election of senators, representatives, governors and thousands of state and local positions. The very future of democracy was partly at stake. The electoral result shows a divided country, but there are also some signs of rejection of the most extremist positions, which gives rise to hope that democracy has passed the test.

The overwhelming “red wave” predicted by Donald Trump has fallen short because the Democrats have resisted much better than expected. They have a strong chance of keeping control of the Senate and have narrowly lost the House of Representatives. If the Republicans wanted this to be a referendum on Joe Biden, he has achieved a moral victory, since provisional data suggests that he is the least punished president in a legislative election in the last 20 years, despite dealing with the highest inflation in four decades and a sharp erosion of its popularity.

Biden took advantage of the fact that he had Trump in front of him to make an arduous defense of democracy that seems to have paid off. But that kind of sweet defeat cannot hide that it will be enough for the Republicans to control the House of Representatives by a narrow majority, as the first results indicate, to try to make life impossible for Biden with a legislative blockade, investigative commissions and political prosecutions. justified or not, as well as a questioning of economic and military support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Republicans have fallen far short of their expectations. Some of the most extreme candidates supported by Trump have been clearly defeated, which shows the electoral limitations of the former president. He sweeps through the most loyal bases of the Republican Party, but generates division and widespread rejection in the electorate as a whole. The apocalyptic panorama of the United States that he drew in his thick-line campaign has not caught on with voters as much as he had hoped. In fact, some consider that the Republican result would have been better without the leading role of the former president.

This Tuesday marked in many ways the start of the 2024 presidential campaign, an appointment for which the New York tycoon is expected to run next week. His chances of success then may not be as great as he himself believes.

The Georgia secretary of state who refused to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election has been re-elected. It is another piece of good news that in this case cannot hide the fact that some 200 electoral deniers, installed to varying degrees in the hoax that Trump was robbed of the elections, have been elected. Many of them will be congressmen, but others also aspire to positions such as secretary of state or governor with direct responsibilities for the organization and supervision of future elections. That is another cause for concern, although the final count will still take a few hours or even perhaps, in some cases, days. In those cases, conspiracism can dangerously reuse the narrow margins.

Although the electoral organization of certain States leaves much to be desired, the day took place without serious problems and without violence, a relief from the extreme tension that the country has been enduring. There were delays, technical failures and minor incidents that Trump and his people tried to exploit, but democratic normality prevailed. As the vote count ends in some tight constituencies, it remains to be seen if the Trump candidates who have lost are capable, this time, of accepting their defeat.