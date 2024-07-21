Home page politics

Biden has withdrawn his candidacy for the US election. High-ranking Democrats had already called for his withdrawal after the TV debate against Trump.

Washington DC – US President Joe Biden has withdrawn his candidacy for the US election in November. Following the TV debate against former President Donald Trump, criticism of Biden as a candidate for the Democrats had increased. High-ranking representatives from Biden’s camp had also already called for the president to withdraw from the election campaign. The repeated blackouts raised doubts about his health.

For the Republicans, Donald Trump will enter the race for the US presidency in November. He was confirmed as the candidate at the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. The Democratic Party Convention will take place from August 19 to 22. The Democratic candidate for the US election in November will be chosen at the National Convention.

