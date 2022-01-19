“The president is eager to speak directly to the Americans.” So the White House announced the press conference with which today Joe Biden will mark the end of the first year of office, trying to exorcise the popularity rate to a minimum and the many failures with which he reaches this milestone with a “reset” of his presidency.

“We recognize that we need to change the dynamics”, explained sources of the Biden administration in recent days, quoted by Nbcnews, underlining that it was the president himself who communicated to his staff that he intends to adopt a new communication strategy. And that from now on the White House will not report to the public the details of the negotiations in Congress which in recent months have been extremely difficult and unsuccessful, and have shown its agenda put in check by the opposition of members of its own party.

The the fear is that in these 12 months the image of a Biden has been given which, because of his three decades in the Senate, he is too familiar with the dynamics of Congress. “He does not want to communicate the message that his role is that of legislator in chief”, still report from the White House speaking of Biden.

So Biden, who in recent months has been accused of having made few meetings with the press, for today has called – at 4 pm in Washington, 10 pm in Italy – a press conference, the ninth since the beginning of his mandate.

And in his desire to speak directly to Americans, the president will expose himself to a series of very difficult questions about the pandemic that still continues to rage in the US, inflation which reached a peak of the last 40 years, and the consequent rise in prices, which polls indicate as the main concern of Americans.

But the president will surely have questions also on the electoral rights law destined to be blocked in the Senate, as happened with the Build Back Better, from the opposition of the centrist Democrats. And on the international front, obviously the new crisis with Russia for Ukraine.