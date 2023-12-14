Biden: Israel should focus on saving civilians in Gaza

US President Joe Biden chastised Israel for not doing enough to save the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, he noted that the Jewish state must continue the ground operation against the Palestinian Hamas movement, reports RIA News.

“I want them to focus on how to save civilian lives,” the American leader said.

He added that the Israeli military needs to be more careful, but should not interrupt the military operation in Gaza.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during telephone conversations with Biden that the US refusal to unconditionally support Israel could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza. Erdogan pointed out to Biden that in recent days both world and American public opinion have been calling for a ceasefire and the establishment of peace in Gaza.