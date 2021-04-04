During the first telephone conversation of US President Joe Biden with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the latter received a “reprimand” for the lack of reforms in the country. This was announced on April 3 by the Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky.

So, on the air of the First Independent, the expert noted that there are many problems in Ukraine, including a “catastrophe” with the spread of coronavirus, the conflict in Donbass and problems with vaccination. At the same time, Zelensky, according to Pogrebinsky, does nothing.

He pointed out that in Kiev “they waited long and tediously” for Biden’s call and as a result received a “reprimand”.

“Yes, you kind of got a reprimand on the part of the fact that you need to carry out those reforms that you really do not want,” the political scientist said.

According to him, it is time for Kiev to prioritize and take measures to settle in the east and fight COVID-19, and not blame everyone for the problems, including the leader of the Opposition Platform for Life Viktor Medvedchuk, just to “please the US Embassy”.

Since taking office as president in January of this year, Biden has never had a personal contact with Zelenskiy until April 2. In this regard, Kiev has repeatedly expressed concern, explaining however the lack of contacts, the busy schedule of the American leader. The experts saw two reasons for the lack of contacts. So, Biden’s silence was explained by the desire of the US President to wait so that the scandals associated with Ukraine were forgotten. One of them is the case of the Ukrainian gas production company Burisma, whose board of directors in 2014-2019 included Biden’s son Hunter.

On Friday, the President of the United States in his first telephone conversation with Zelensky confirmed his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He stressed his commitment to “revitalizing” the strategic partnership and called on Zelenskiy to actively fight corruption and implement reform programs. In addition, he promised support in the event of a “war” with Russia and supported Kiev’s NATO aspirations.

On April 3, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, announced that Ukrainian diplomats and the president’s office are working to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Joe Biden. She pointed out that this issue largely depends on the situation with the pandemic.