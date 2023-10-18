US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, October 18, said that Hamas attacks on Israeli territory have killed more than 1,300 people, including 31 Americans. He made a corresponding statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The terrorist group Hamas killed, as stated, more than 1.3 thousand people. And this will not be an exaggeration, she killed, killed, including 31 Americans, and took many people hostage, including children,” Biden said. CNN.

In addition, the American leader condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and said that the Jewish state has the right to defend itself, and Hamas does not represent the entire people of Palestine. Netanyahu, in turn, thanked Biden for the visit, noting that this is “the first visit of an American president to Israel during the war.”

During the meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister also called on the countries of the world to unite around the state in the fight against Hamas, and also thanked Biden for his unconditional support.

On October 18, Biden arrived on an official visit to Israel. During the visit, he will discuss the “campaign against Hamas” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and military cabinet ministers.

In preparation for the arrival of the US President, the center of Tel Aviv was blocked, Izvestia correspondent Valentin Trushnin previously reported.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, 3 thousand Palestinians have been killed and another 11 thousand people have been injured. Among the Israelis there were 4.2 thousand wounded and 1.4 thousand dead.