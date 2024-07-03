Home page politics

Press Split

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre is currently having to answer questions almost exclusively about her boss’s disastrous TV appearance. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

For the second day in a row, the White House spokeswoman has had to face increasingly critical questions about her boss’s suitability. The message is always the same.

Washington – In view of the increasing public pressure on Joe Biden, the White House continues to vehemently try to dispel any doubts about the US president’s abilities. The spokeswoman for the government headquarters, Karine Jean-Pierre, who normally only speaks from her podium on government matters and not explicitly on the election campaign, stressed several times that the 81-year-old Democrat will remain in the race for the presidency.

As was the case the day before, almost all of the questions in the regular White House press conference today revolved around Biden’s weak performance in a televised debate against his challenger Donald Trump last week – and a possible withdrawal of Biden from the presidential election campaign. Before the press conference, the White House had rejected media reports suggesting that Biden was considering withdrawing from the presidential race.

Jean-Pierre said Biden wants to move on. He recognizes what happened and has a realistic view of it. He is very open and honest about what everyone saw on TV, but he also knows that he is the President of the United States and now he has to move on.

When asked why Biden had not consciously presented himself without a teleprompter and without a script since the TV debacle, Jean-Pierre replied that it was not unusual for US presidents to use a teleprompter – and then quickly changed the subject to praise Biden’s political achievements. dpa