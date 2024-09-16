President says he has instructed his team to ensure that the Secret Service “has all the resources” to ensure the Republican’s safety

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), said this Sunday (15.Sep.2024) that he is “relieved” that the candidate for the November elections Donald Trump (Republican Party) is “unharmed” after an alleged assassination attempt on the former president this Sunday (15.Sep.2024). The Democrat said he had instructed his staff to have the Secret Service “have all the resources, capabilities and protective measures necessary to ensure security” of the republican.

The Democrat, who withdrew from running for re-election to the White House and was replaced in the race for vice president Kamala Harrisalso said that “there is no place for political violence or any kind of violence” in the country. Here is the full of the statement, in English (PDF – 40 kB).

“I have been briefed by my team on what federal authorities are investigating today as a possible assassination attempt on former President Trump. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe. I am relieved that the former President is unharmed.”he stated.

Through her profile, Kamala made a post supporting Trump. The Democrat repeated Biden’s message and said that “the violence has no place” in the United States.

“I have been made aware of reports of shots fired near former President Trump and his Florida property, and I am glad he is safe.”wrote Kamala on her X profile (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (15.Sep.2024).

ATTACK ON TRUMP

The campaign of the former president and candidate for President of the United States reported that the Republican is “safe” after a shooting in the vicinity of his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president was in the Trump International Golf Club at the time of the incident. In a statement sent to the US press, the Republican reaffirmed that he was safe and said that “will never surrender”.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

ATTACK IN JULY

The candidate was shot in July while holding a rally in Pennsylvania. He was rushed from the scene after being grazed by a bullet. The shooter and a person in the audience died.

Trump was speaking when he put his hand to his right ear. The attack on the former president has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, which was responsible for the security of the event.

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages published on the platform and is responding to them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

