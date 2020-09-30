Joe Biden after landing in Cleveland for the presidential debate. MIKE SEGAR / Reuters

In a coup for the high-tension debate that is expected this Tuesday night in Cleveland (Ohio), former Vice President Joe Biden published his last income statement hours before before going face-to-face with President Donald tonight. Trump, against the backdrop of the newspaper’s scandalous revelations The New York Times that the president only paid the treasury in 2016 $ 750 each year.

The documents presented by the Democratic candidate show that he and his wife would have received a gross income of more than 944,000 dollars and paid almost 300,000 in income taxes in the fiscal year of 2019, according to information from various media outlets. “The American people deserve transparency from their leaders and that is why today I have published my tax returns for the last 22 years,” Biden said on Twitter.

The Democratic candidate – who is smiling at the polls – published 40 pages on his fiscal situation in the State of Delaware and Virginia. In July 2019, Biden had already released his tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The same maneuver has been carried out by Biden’s in-laws, his number two in the ticket, Kamala Harris. The one who could become the first woman -and African-American- vice president of the country published an income with her husband, Doug Emhoff, of just over three million dollars, which would have meant a tax outlay of more than 11.1 million .

After the bomb published by the Times Sunday night, a tycoon empire that appears to be non-existent was exposed, many conflicts of interest using the White House platform to earn income from his dilapidated hotels and golf courses, and a president who has profited tax from it. your bankruptcies and that you owe more than $ 400 million in loans that will mature in the next few years.

In a debate that can be dog-faced, Trump declared that he was looking forward to it, before heading to Cleveland, Ohio, one of the swing states or Pendulum states that change their preference from one election to another and that Trump managed to win in 2016.

In 2020, Biden tops the polls in this state, as do the national averages, as compiled from RealClearPolitics that give him an advantage of 49.7% compared to 42.9% of the president.

Trump hopes to have a good night, or benefit from a serious mistake by his Democratic opponent, to rebound in the polls. A new poll of Washington Post-ABC News Posted Tuesday anticipates a broad defeat for the president in Pennsylvania, where he won in 2016.

