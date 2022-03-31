With the release of 1 million barrels a day of strategic reserves, the US president hopes to curb the rise in gasoline prices due to the war in Ukraine.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil a day over the next six months, a record amount with which he hopes to stem the rise in gasoline prices due to war in Ukraine.

Biden announced this measure in a press statement at the White House and linked the increase in the cost of gasoline, at a price of US$1.05 per liter, to the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions. There is not enough supply. And the bottom line is, if we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply now.”

This is an unprecedented move, because never in world history has oil been released at this rate, according to the White House.

The plan will serve to add a total of 180 million barrels of oil to the global market (1 million a day for 180 days or six months), but the impact could be relative, as the US contribution represents only 1% of total demand. . In addition, Russia stopped putting around 3 million barrels a day on the market.

Biden revealed that he is coordinating with his allies around the world and expects other nations to contribute between 30 and 50 million barrels.

To try to lower energy prices, the president will use strategic reserves in the United States, located in large underground chains on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and where there are currently around 600 million barrels.

These reserves were created in 1975, after the Arab embargo that raised prices, and since then they have been used to increase the supply of oil during wars or natural disasters.

Biden has twice ordered the release of oil from its strategic reserves: 50 million in November and another 30 million on March 1, after the start of the war in Ukraine, although neither action has had a significant impact on the prices of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum-based fuels.

fines to companies

Biden hopes the oil release will act as a kind of “wartime bridge” until the United States ramps up domestic production.

To encourage this production, the president asked the US Congress to implement a “use it or lose it” policy, which would consist of fining US companies that lease public land and do not use it to produce energy.

The United States has been producing its own oil for years thanks to hydraulic fracturing and other forms of extraction; but when energy prices plummeted during the pandemic, many companies abandoned oil wells because it was unprofitable to continue exploring them.

Partly for this reason, the US energy industry is currently not using 12 million acres (4.9 million hectares) of federal land, despite 9,000 production permits having been approved.

Biden, however, explained that the demand for crude oil had recovered with the end of the isolation policies of the pandemic and accused companies of taking advantage of the situation to not produce, causing prices to rise and accumulating profits, which reached US$ 80 billion. last year.

“I tell companies that it is enough (…). This is not the time to rack up record profits. This is the time to take a step forward for the good of our country. We need to respond to Vladimir Putin,” said Biden, who repeated on several occasions that rising prices are making American families suffer.

The Biden government wants domestic production to increase this year at a rate of another 1 million barrels a day and next year up to another 700,000 barrels a day.