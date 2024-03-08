(Adnkronos) – The war in Ukraine has reached its 744th day. The fighting goes on. Three people were killed in the Kharkiv region, hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks while during the night Moscow launched an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, two Kh-59 guided missiles and 37 Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine, 33 of which were shot down by Kiev's air defenses: the drones were launched from the Balaklava area, in occupied Crimea, and were shot down in the regions of Kirovohrad, Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. Meanwhile, American President Joe Biden in his State of the Union speech once again urged Republicans to stop blocking the approval of military aid to Kiev.

