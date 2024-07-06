Home page politics

The discussions about Biden’s health continue, but he refuses to take a cognitive test. A neurosurgeon gives his assessment.

Washington DC – “From a neurological point of view, we were concerned about his confused wandering.” This is the assessment of the neurosurgeon and medical correspondent of the US broadcaster CNN to Joe Biden’s Appearance in the TV duel against Donald TrumpMany medical colleagues turned to him after the US President’s debacle. The unanimous opinion: Biden should seriously consider being examined for “cognitive disorders and movement disorders”.

But it is unlikely that Biden will actually undergo such a test. In his first interview after the TV debate, he told the US broadcaster ABChe refused a medical examination to determine his mental fitness.

“Take a test every day” – Biden leaves no room for doubt in interview after TV debate

ABC-Moderator George Stephanopoulos asked the Democrats whether he would be willing to undergo an independent medical examination and subsequently publish the results. This would also examine Biden’s neurological and cognitive condition.

What is the state of health of President Joe Biden? Doctors are now calling for a public health check. © Manuel Balce Ceneta/dpa

Biden, however, does not think much of this and dismisses the suggestion as superfluous. “I take a cognitive test every day,” said Biden. “You know, I’m not just campaigning, I’m running the world.” In addition, no doctor has expressed any concerns about his mental state. On the contrary: doctors would give him the best Health assure.

Biden fails to dispel doubts about his condition in ABC interview

In his interview with ABC, Biden was primarily concerned with damage control. “I just had a bad night,” said the president. He was tired, sick and suffering from jet lag – even though his last flight was almost two weeks ago.

When asked whether he was still the same president as at the beginning of his term, Biden referred to his previous successes: He had put together a peace plan for the Middle East, NATO expanded and made the US economy grow.

Biden fails to dispel doubts about suitability as candidate in TV interview

After the interview, however, the general tone seems to be that Biden could not excuse his failure to attend the TV debate against Trump. NBC News sees Biden’s statements as a mixture of denial, defiance and disdain for critics.

He ignores polls that show him well behind the republican Trump. “All the pollsters I talk to tell me it’s a neck-and-neck race. It’s a neck-and-neck race,” said Biden. He also staunchly refuses to talk about his candidacy for US election to resign in November. Only God could make him do that, said the US President. By ignoring justified criticism, he is also not taking the concerns of the citizens seriously.

“Episode” or “condition” – Brain specialist demands clarity on Biden’s abilities after TV debate

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Biden’s party colleague, Nancy Pelosi, admitted after the TV debate that it was “legitimate” to ask questions about Biden’s condition. Above all, whether it was just an “episode” or a general “condition.” Pelosi herself admitted in an interview with CNN that she was not worried about Biden’s condition. However, she expressed suspicion that Trump might be suffering from dementia.

Gupta at least concedes to the president that Biden’s symptoms could well be due to his age. “This is normal and to be expected and does not necessarily hinder a person’s ability to work.” However, they could also be a sign of dementia. “Think of it like the difference between forgetting where you put your keys and not knowing what your keys are for,” writes the expert.

When Biden ran for office in 2020, he said he should be judged by his behavior. “All you have to do is watch me,” the president said. According to Gupta, the country is currently watching Biden’s performance closely. “And that assessment is cause for concern.”

Trump once did a test for early detection of dementia

Trump had taken a cognitive test during his time in office. He had been confronted with doubts about his mental capacity because of his political style. The Republican decided to have his mental abilities checked – and took a test that is used, among other things, for the early detection of suspected dementia and Alzheimer’s. According to his doctor, Trump passed with 30 out of 30 points. (nhi)