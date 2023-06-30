Biden against the Supreme Court: “No one in America should face discrimination because of who they love.”

There Supreme Court determined that the White House it went beyond its borders, deciding to forgive 400 of the 1.6 trillion dollars of debt contracted by tens of millions of the more than 45 million Americans who took out mortgages to pay for their college and university studies. The federal administration, argues the Court, should first have gone through the congressional vote to move to debt relief for a share of contractors.

The decision, taken with the favorable vote of the six conservative judges and the three against the liberal members, represents another blow to the political agenda of US President Joe Biden, a year after the annulment of the federal right to abortion and the abatement of the plan to reduce harmful emissions by plants presented by the federal environment agency.

