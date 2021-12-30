The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke again this Thursday (30) about the crisis in the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

In the phone call, made at the request of Moscow, the American head of state again threatened Russia with new sanctions in the event of an invasion, while the Russian leader replied that such measures could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the two countries.

“President Biden urged Russia to ease tensions with Ukraine. He made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement released after the meeting.

“President Biden has also expressed support for diplomacy, starting early next year with NATO’s bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can only take place in an environment of deceleration [das ações militares], not climbing,” added Psaki.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign adviser, said Biden had again threatened to impose sanctions and that Putin had responded with a warning that such measures could lead to a complete breach of diplomatic ties.

“It would be a colossal mistake, with serious consequences,” said Ushakov, according to information from the Associated Press. Still according to the aide, Putin told Biden that Russia will act in the same way as the United States would act if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders.

The phone call lasted about 50 minutes. Biden spoke of his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The conversation came hours after the US Air Force flew over eastern Ukraine to gather information on the military situation on the Russian border, the second this week, according to information from CNN.

It was the second conversation between the two presidents on Ukraine in less than a month – on the 7th, they held a videoconference, in which Biden promised “strong economic measures” and reinforcement of support for the Ukrainians and NATO allies should the escalation Russian military in the region to continue. The American president, however, ruled out direct military action by the United States.

The next day, Putin said he considered the assumption of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine “provocative” and claimed that Moscow was only for self-defence. Ukraine estimates that more than 90,000 Russian soldiers are already concentrated on the border and fears an invasion along the lines of the annexation of Crimea and separatist movements in the Donbass region, both in 2014.

On the 17th, Russia released a draft of an agreement it intends to negotiate with the Americans, which includes demands such as a veto against Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO and the return to US and Russian territories of nuclear weapons already deployed in other countries , which would mean removing the weapons that Washington stores in Europe. The United States finds these conditions unacceptable.

American and Russian diplomats will hold a meeting on the crisis in Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, on the 10th. On the 12th, there will be a Russia-NATO debate and on the 13th, a conference involving Moscow, Washington and leaders of other European countries .