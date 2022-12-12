The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, culminated this Sunday a day of intense diplomatic activity with a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. During the day, Zelensky also held talks with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and with that of Turkey, Recep Tayyik Erdogan. In his call, Biden has reiterated US support for Ukraine and Zelensky has thanked the United States for his help. The US president also “welcomed President Zelenskyy’s declared openness to a just peace based on the fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” the White House said in a statement.

“A Fruitful Conversation with the President of the United States”, Zelensky tweeted. “I have expressed my gratitude for another security package. We are talking about greater cooperation in defense, protection and maintenance of our energy sector. [Hemos] coordinated positions on the eve of the G7 online summit. The leadership of the United States stands firm! ”, He added.

According to the White House, Biden has spoken with Zelensky “to underscore America’s continued support for Ukraine’s defense as Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.” The president highlighted how the United States is prioritizing efforts to bolster Ukraine’s air defense through security assistance, including the recently announced $275 million worth of ammunition and additional equipment including systems to counter Russian use of Iranian drones.

Biden has also highlighted the announcement, on November 29, of 53 million dollars to support energy infrastructure in order to reinforce the stability of the Ukrainian energy network after the targeted attacks by Russia. It has also “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian, economic, and security assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression,” the presidential statement added. .

The conversation with the president of the United States was the third of the day with top leaders of other countries. He first held a conversation with Macron in which he also synchronized positions before the virtual summit of and the conference in support of Ukraine in Paris. “We have discussed the implementation of our 10-step peace formula, defense cooperation and Ukraine’s energy stability,” Zelensky tweeted. “Ukraine will be able to count on France’s support for as long as it takes until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored,” Macron pointed out for his part.

Macron recently called for “security guarantees” for Vladimir Putin’s Russia at the time a hypothetical peace with Ukraine is negotiated, sparking outrage in Kiev and in some central and eastern European capitals. “Russia must not be humiliated,” he said in June, “so that the day the fighting stops we can build a way out through diplomatic channels.”

The Ukrainian president had another conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about the possible extension of the agreements that both countries reached in July for the export of Ukrainian cereals through the Black Sea ports. Zelenski, through his Twitter account, thanked the Turkish president for his support for his “Grain from Ukraine” plan. and has opened the door to a “potential expansion” of the grain corridor. Hours earlier, Erdogan had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the possibility of including other products on the list of exportables from Ukrainian ports and also called for a quick end to the conflict.

“We are constantly working with our partners,” Zelensky said in his late-night video address, Reuters reports, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events addressing the situation in Ukraine.

Diplomatic positions on the Ukraine war are far apart and there are no peace talks in sight. Moscow has not shown any willingness to return to its pre-conflict borders and, in addition to Crimea, has annexed other Ukrainian regions that kyiv is not willing to give up. On the war side, Putin has directed his attacks with Iranian drones on critical infrastructure in Ukraine. For its part, Ukraine has attacked military targets on Russian territory with drones, a step from which the United States has distanced itself.

