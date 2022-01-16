By Andrea Shallal

Philadelphia, USA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday to honor the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated in 1968, speaking on legislation protecting access to vote and promising action to combat growing extremism.

Biden’s visit to the “City of Brotherly Love” comes hours after an FBI hostage rescue unit raided a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, to free three hostages after more than 10 hours of negotiations with police. Another hostage had already been released earlier.

The president, who was briefed on the crisis as it unfolded, said there was more to learn about what motivated the kidnapper, but vowed to “stand up against anti-Semitism and the rise of extremism in this country.”

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden volunteered with Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, in the framework of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday next Monday.

In a statement on Friday, Biden warned against complacency and said it was crucial to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King by passing legislation protecting the right to vote, opposing the rise of white supremacy and other forms of extremism, and pushing for greater economic justice.

“Living up to his legacy, and what Dr. King believed our nation could become, requires more than just reflection. It requires action,” Biden said.

“This is why Congress must pass federal legislation to protect access to the vote, a right that is being attacked by a sinister combination of electoral suppression and subversion. We must face the scourge of racism and white supremacy, a stain on our nation, and not give hatred a safe haven in America.”

