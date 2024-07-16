US President says opponent incites violence: “My opponent is the one who says it will be a bloodbath if he loses”

US President Joe Biden has denied encouraging attacks on his opponent Donald Trump, who was the victim of an assassination attempt on Saturday (13 June 2024). But he acknowledged that it was a “error” suggest that the former president be treated as a “target” during a speech prior to the attack. The statement was made in an interview with NBC Newswhich aired this Monday (15th July).

The speech was made during a call with donors on July 8. At the time, when saying it was necessary to take the focus off his poor performance in the 1st presidential debate, Biden suggested “put Trump in the crosshairs”.

“Using that word was a mistake”he said. “I wanted to say that we should focus on him, on his policies, on the untruths he said during the debate”. The Democrat said the Republican’s violent statements are the real problem behind the attack.

“Look, I’m not the guy who said he wanted to be a dictator on day 1. I’m not the guy who refused to accept the results of the election. I’m not the guy who said he wouldn’t automatically accept the results of this election. You can’t love your country only when you win.”he said.

Under pressure, Biden said the focus should be on Trump’s proposals. He reiterated that the former president said he would become a “dictator” if he returns to the White House. “My opponent is the one who says it will be a bloodbath if he loses”he said.

During the interview, the president also mentioned the 2021 invasion of the Capitol several times. At the time, Trump supporters invaded the seat of American power to prevent Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The Democrat said the episode was an example of political violence encouraged by the Republican’s speeches.

“When you say there’s nothing wrong with storming the Capitol, and that you’re going to forgive them for it,” said Biden, without finishing his reasoning.

Reinforces permanence

In a more acidic tone, Biden once again defended his continued presence in the presidential race, even with growing disbelief among allies about his ability to beat Trump in November.

“I’m old”Biden said. “But I’m only 3 years older than Trump. My mental acuity is excellent. I’ve accomplished more in 3 1/2 years than most presidents have in a long time.”he stated.

The American acknowledged concerns about his age: “I understand why people say, ‘He’s 81. What will he be like at 83, 84?’ It’s a legitimate question.”. But he said again that he does not intend to give up on re-election.

“Democratic voters chose me in the primaries”he stated. “I hear them.”

When asked about last week’s gaffes and whether he was worried about a repeat, Biden laughed and replied: “I don’t rely on notes or teleprompters. I can answer any question.”.

During the closing of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit in Washington (USA) on Thursday (11.Jul), Biden called the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, “President Putin”in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two European countries have been at war since 2022.

On the same day, during a speech to journalists, he confused his vice president, Kamala Harris, with Trump.

IMPACT ON THE CAMPAIGN

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as disconnecting from conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.