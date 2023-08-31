NYT: After two years, Biden refuses to expand contacts with the Taliban

Two years after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the administration of US President Joe Biden refuses to expand contacts with the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia). The New York Times writes about it.

The publication notes that after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the country avoided civil war. Although the Taliban violate human rights at many points, they were able to defeat corruption and fight terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

But the US refuses to expand contacts with the movement that actually controls Afghanistan. Despite the fact that humanitarian assistance from Washington could alleviate extreme poverty in the country, as well as help solve problems with the water supply, energy system or banking. In addition, US-imposed sanctions restrict foreign investment and exacerbate the economic situation.

“Any recognition of the Taliban is completely out of the question,” Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in April. However, this situation may change if Biden is re-elected to the presidency in 2024, the publication suggests.

Earlier it became known that the Taliban banned women from visiting the Bandi Amir National Park. According to the authorities, women violated the rules for wearing the hijab or did not wear it at all in the park.