Biden refused to acknowledge the influence of the dollar on problems in the global economy

US President Joe Biden refused to recognize the impact of the US dollar on problems in the global economy. This was reported by the press service of the White House, reports RIA News.

He stated that he was not worried about the strengthening of the dollar. “The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policies in countries other than ours,” the American leader said, adding that the US economy remains “fucking strong.”

Earlier, CNN journalist David Goldman said that the state of the American economy can be compared to “going to the bathroom”, and the deterioration of the situation – “with pressing the button on the flush tank.”

On October 11, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gurinsha revealed that some Western countries are experiencing serious pressure and problems due to the strengthening of the dollar. This is happening in two ways. First, a strong dollar raises the price of imported goods that are often billed in that currency, adding to inflationary pressures elsewhere, the expert said. In addition, it also tightens financial conditions, many corporations or governments have dollar debt and it becomes more expensive to maintain as the exchange rate rises.

Earlier, Mikhail Vasiliev, an economist at Sovcombank, said that the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) has embarked on a systematic tightening of monetary policy, which could lead to higher prices for everything in a row and, as a result, cause defaults and bankruptcies of companies. Almost all commodity prices in the world are denominated in dollars, he said. Because of this, the strengthening of the American currency leads to an increase in the price of raw materials for all states except the United States.