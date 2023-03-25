US President Joe Biden considers the rapprochement between Russia and China to be greatly exaggerated

US President Joe Biden said that the rapprochement between Russia and China is “grossly exaggerated.” This is reported RIA News.

According to him, for the past three months he has heard that the PRC is going to start large-scale arms supplies to Russia. “And they haven’t done anything yet. This does not mean that they will not do it, but not yet,” the American leader said.

The head of the White House stressed that coalitions are formed only in the West. He cited the example of QUAD, AUKUS, an alliance between Japan, the United States and South Korea.

I don’t take lightly what they do. China and Russia, and this could escalate significantly. But let’s put everything in perspective. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Negotiations between Russia and China

On March 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia for a three-day visit. Following the talks, the heads of state signed two joint documents – a statement on plans for economic cooperation and an agreement on plans to deepen partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping emphasized that relations between Russia and China are not a military-political alliance and are not directed against third countries.

The Chinese President called for close relations between the countries and called the Russian leader a dear friend.

The Chinese side highly values ​​relations with Russia. They have historical logic Xi Jinping Chairman of the People’s Republic of China

Putin also said that relations between countries are an example of how world powers should interact, “bearing a special responsibility for maintaining stability and security on the planet.”

The leaders of the countries in a joint statement pointed out the inadmissibility of unleashing a nuclear war. Politicians emphasized that there can be no winners in such a situation.

Beijing and Moscow have also said that all nuclear weapons stationed abroad must be removed. In addition, nuclear powers should not place these weapons outside their territories.

The Parties call on all countries that have signed the joint statement to follow its key postulates in practice, including effectively reducing the risk of a nuclear war and any armed conflict between states possessing nuclear weapons. Kremlin

US fears

Former CIA Director and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the rapprochement between Russia and China a strategic mistake by Biden.

According to him, the White House’s desire to make Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow insignificant did not succeed.

The Biden administration failed, they allowed the Russians and the Chinese to unite, and this poses huge risks for the US and every citizen Mike Pompeo Former CIA director and former US Secretary of State

According to Pompeo, Beijing and Moscow, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, have united against Washington, which threatens it with negative consequences.

U.S. Army General and Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, in turn, emphasized that although the interests of Russia and China collide with the interests of the United States in terms of national security, Washington does not consider war with Moscow or Beijing inevitable.

Both China and Russia have the ability to threaten our interests and way of life. However, war with Russia or China is neither imminent nor imminent. Mark Milley U.S. Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Pentagon

Former US President Donald Trump believes that the conversation between the leaders of China and Russia is the worst moment for the United States in history.

According to White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, the meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow did not give “great expectations that hostilities will end soon.”