Joe Biden has told his allies that he is weighing whether to continue his bid for the White House or withdraw his candidacy for the November election.. This is what the New York Times reveals today, underlining that the conversation between the president and an anonymous ally is “an early indication that he is seriously considering whether he can recover from the disastrous televised debate” with Donald Trump “last week”.

Is the weekend crucial?

Biden will be interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC News on Friday. Then, over the weekend he will be in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the campaign trail. The president, says his ally, “knows that if he has two more events” like the televised debate “we are in a different situation.” The NYT, at the same time, reports that Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, calls the claims “totally false.”

The same newspaper focuses on the president’s health, highlighting that the slips have become “more frequent, more pronounced and more troubling.” The New York Times cites the testimony of people who have been close to the 81-year-old president during this period and who have noted that he has appeared “confused or inattentive” more often than in the past.

“Last week’s debate prompted some of those close to him to express concerns that the decline has somehow accelerated in recent times,” the American newspaper wrote. “Several current and former administration advisers who meet with Biden regularly, but not every day or every week, said they were shocked by his debate performance because it was the worst they had seen him in.”

The poll: Trump leads

Meanwhile, according to the latest poll released by CBS News, Trump is increasing his lead over Biden. The former president now has a 3-point lead in key states and a 3-point lead nationally.

In fact, Trump is given 50% at the national level, with Biden at 48%, and at 51% against 48% in the key states taken together. A month ago, Trump had just a one-point advantage in the key states in the same poll. The former president’s strengthening of the positions is mainly determined by the greater determination of Republican voters to “definitely” go to vote.