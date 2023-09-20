The American president, Joe Biden, and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, held their first meeting this Wednesday in a New York hotel since the second assumed power again. The bilateral meeting has generated expectations, not only because it is the first face to face of both as leaders. Also for the possibility of a diplomatic normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia sponsored by Washington and for overcoming obstacles that hindered the bilateral relationship, such as the controversial judicial reform underway in Israel or the expansion of Jewish colonies in the occupied West Bank. . “We are going to discuss difficult issues related to democratic values,” Biden said in a thinly veiled allusion to the reform of the judiciary.

Addressing the Israeli Prime Minister, the Democrat indicated that he hoped to reach an agreement throughout the day. “We will address the two-state solution with the Palestinians,” Biden has also stated about a plan that has been shelved for years, especially after the so-called Abraham Accords of the Donald Trump Administration. Netanyahu, for his part, has shown his confidence in the possibility of signing peace diplomatically by speaking with Riyadh, an eventual agreement that he did not hesitate to describe as “historic” and that, he said, will facilitate peace with the Palestinians. “I believe that such a peace would greatly help us move toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieving reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and moving toward genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Netanyahu added. The idea, according to Biden, only a decade ago would have been unthinkable.

Biden has not yet issued a formal invitation to Netanyahu to visit the White House due to his open criticism of the judicial reform that subordinates the power of judges, against which the Democrat has spoken out clearly. The expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank also worries Washington. Therefore, instead of meeting at the White House – the place that Netanyahu, and any other world leader, would prefer – their meeting took place in a Manhattan hotel, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly. However, to warm up the long-awaited meeting, the Democratic president dropped that he hopes to meet with Netanyahu “in Washington before the end of the year.”

According to US Administration sources, both leaders addressed in their conversations the development of judicial reform, which has brought tens of thousands of Israelis onto the streets in recent months. Biden has mentioned, in fact, that he would speak with Netanyahu about “the democratic values ​​that are at the center of our relationship, including the balance of powers in our systems”, in clear allusion to the objective of the reform: removing powers from the Supreme Court in benefit of the Executive. Netanyahu has responded by reaffirming “Israel’s commitment to democracy.” “We will continue to defend the values ​​that our two proud democracies maintain,” he added. Biden reiterated to her interlocutor an idea that is practically an auto-da-fé for all American Administrations, Democratic and Republican: “You have heard me say many times that if Israel did not exist, we would have to invent it,” she said, smiling. “Although we have some differences, my commitment to Israel is ironclad. I believe that without Israel there is no Jew in the world who is safe. “Israel is essential.”

The Democratic president also reiterated his Administration’s efforts for a new status quo after the Copernican turn of Middle East geopolitics due to the agreement to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, sponsored by China. Washington’s push for a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel is a clear counterweight to China’s growing prominence in the region. Regarding Iran’s long shadow in the Middle East, from Lebanon to Yemen or Iraq, Biden assured that the West will never allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu did not manage to be received at the White House during the first months of Biden’s mandate, a common gesture by US Administrations towards Israel. He was later evicted from power, but after being sworn in again as prime minister last December, the doors were not opened to him either. Instead, Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House in July to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel. It was a diplomatic snub toward Netanyahu, according to observers.

The United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia have been discussing a possible agreement to normalize diplomatic relations between the latter two for some time. Meanwhile, Washington and Riyadh, whose relations were shaken by the murder of critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi, would agree to a defense pact.

